Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

Evoke Pharma stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.21.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 517.99% and a negative net margin of 150.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

