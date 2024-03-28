UMH Properties, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for UMH Properties in a report released on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for UMH Properties’ current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

UMH Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

UMH stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -105.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 382.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 177.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -546.63%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

