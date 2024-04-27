Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after buying an additional 4,159,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,680,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,294,000 after buying an additional 72,473 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,301,000 after buying an additional 995,862 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,548,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 610,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,072,000 after buying an additional 19,169 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $98.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.75. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $73.87 and a 1 year high of $102.60.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

