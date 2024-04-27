Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 157,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,780,000 after purchasing an additional 77,596 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.69.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE MLM opened at $605.17 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $345.03 and a one year high of $626.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $593.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.3 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

