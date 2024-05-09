National Pension Service Acquires 13,825 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 614,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $85,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in A. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 38,737 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 259.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 86,355 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 20.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333 over the last ninety days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on A. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.29.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.64. 497,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,782. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $151.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

