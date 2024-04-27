The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 123,388 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 123,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,111,845.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,805,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,797,408.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 219,303 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,364,151.38.

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 413,227 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,570,346.66.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 513,104 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,320,179.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 938,896 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,250,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 189,759 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 199,664 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 333,916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 521,804 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $31.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Liberty SiriusXM Group last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70,150.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

