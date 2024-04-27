LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

NYSE LITB opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1.70.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

