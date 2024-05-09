FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) Shares Sold by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August comprises approximately 2.1% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.72% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 678,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 36,485 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 130.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 277,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 157,096 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 4.2% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 127.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 129,702 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 43.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 68,080 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of FAUG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.07. The stock had a trading volume of 35,883 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $602.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.