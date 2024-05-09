Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 13.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.3 %

MAR opened at $235.35 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.13 and a 52 week high of $260.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.50. The company has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total value of $716,449.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 596,042 shares in the company, valued at $148,378,695.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile



Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.



