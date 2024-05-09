Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys New Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,741 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $35.95 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

