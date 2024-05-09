Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.85.

NYSE KMB opened at $135.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.62. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $142,334.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,584.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,345. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

