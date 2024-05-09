Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Position Reduced by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VCSH opened at $76.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.71. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2492 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

