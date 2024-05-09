Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.730-3.930 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Evergy also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.73-3.93 EPS.

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,585. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.24. Evergy has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

