Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.23 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SNCY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.37. 79,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,726. The company has a market capitalization of $605.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52. Sun Country Airlines has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Insider Transactions at Sun Country Airlines

In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $30,780.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,620.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,073 shares of company stock worth $72,944. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

