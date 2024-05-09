Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 61,888 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,888 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7,817.6% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,902,000 after buying an additional 286,514 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 615,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIS opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.97. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

