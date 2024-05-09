Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.43. The stock had a trading volume of 15,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,307. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.25.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.