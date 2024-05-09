Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.
NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.43. The stock had a trading volume of 15,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,307. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.25.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.05%.
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
