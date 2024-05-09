Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 440 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 79,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,368,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 117.2% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 46,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 24,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $73.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $69.93 and a 12-month high of $88.00.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

