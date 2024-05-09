AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $91,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,505.00 to $3,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,108.83.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO stock traded up $14.91 on Thursday, reaching $2,977.43. The company had a trading volume of 32,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,238. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,056.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2,795.11. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $24.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

