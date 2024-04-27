Bailard Inc. Purchases 441 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMBFree Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

