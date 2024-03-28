Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.60 price target on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HYZN

Hyzon Motors Trading Down 1.2 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:HYZN opened at $0.72 on Monday. Hyzon Motors has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $176.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.04.

In other news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 610,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $359,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,377,548 shares in the company, valued at $58,042,753.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,450,000 shares of company stock worth $3,063,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the second quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hyzon Motors by 88.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyzon Motors

(Get Free Report)

Hyzon Motors Inc provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicle market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.