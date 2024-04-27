8,242 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,000,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,894,000 after acquiring an additional 815,083 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 390.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 62,030 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $102.17 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.80 and a 1 year high of $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.48.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.82.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

