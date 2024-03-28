Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 23 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $524.62. 142,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $368.39 and a 12 month high of $536.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.81.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

