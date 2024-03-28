Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $617,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,713,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSPN traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $47.69. The stock had a trading volume of 30,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,439. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $47.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.64.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

