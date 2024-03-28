Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.24 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for approximately 2.5% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,568 shares of company stock worth $8,067,487. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BAH stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.71. 107,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.80 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

