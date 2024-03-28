General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Short Interest Up 208.3% in March

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 208.3% from the February 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
General Enterprise Ventures Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GEVI traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.80. 45,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,715. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. General Enterprise Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.20.
