General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Short Interest Up 208.3% in March

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 208.3% from the February 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

General Enterprise Ventures Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEVI traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.80. 45,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,715. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. General Enterprise Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.20.

General Enterprise Ventures Company Profile

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc, engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers Citro-Tech fire inhibitor for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc in October 2021.

