Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Lowered by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,444 shares of the company's stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 2.2% of West Oak Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,300,000 after buying an additional 642,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,605,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,314,000 after buying an additional 355,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock traded up $11.92 on Thursday, reaching $790.10. 1,034,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,716. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $334.58 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $727.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $636.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.72 billion, a PE ratio of 135.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

