Courier Capital LLC Sells 358 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Courier Capital LLC cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.3 %

DD opened at $76.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.29, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.60.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

