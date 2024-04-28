State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,083 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1,417.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 35.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LBTYK. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Liberty Global Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($7.97). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,147.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,629 shares of company stock worth $2,046,783. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

