Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,921 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 101.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FYBR shares. Citigroup raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $22.93 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.08 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

