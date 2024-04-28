State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $3.16 Million Position in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 149,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of Vestis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

VSTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Vestis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

In related news, CEO Kim Scott bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.14 per share, with a total value of $287,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,127.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

VSTS opened at $18.90 on Friday. Vestis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $717.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.72 million. Vestis’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vestis Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

