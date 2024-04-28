Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Avient worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVNT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 14.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,819,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,275,000 after acquiring an additional 224,810 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,580,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,717,000 after acquiring an additional 215,709 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 32.4% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 737,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after acquiring an additional 180,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,334,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,015,000 after acquiring an additional 176,273 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 20.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,523,000 after purchasing an additional 108,090 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Avient Price Performance

Avient stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $27.73 and a 12 month high of $43.97.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.87 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.41%. Avient’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Avient’s payout ratio is 124.10%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

