Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Stock Position Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Premier Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,930,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,942,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Premier Financial by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,347,000 after buying an additional 124,126 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Premier Financial by 333.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 268,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 206,258 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Premier Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 182,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 23,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Premier Financial by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 46,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $30,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,411.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $19.75 on Friday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $24.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Premier Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $108.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

