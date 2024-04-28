State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.09 Million Stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,314,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 44.5% during the third quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 294,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 90,842 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 19,349 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 13.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 169,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth $2,512,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WASH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WASH stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $45.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 82.66%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.