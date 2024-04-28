State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Harley-Davidson worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,955,000 after purchasing an additional 410,648 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $3,154,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

NYSE:HOG opened at $34.75 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.96.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

