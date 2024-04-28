Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Position Boosted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Enpro worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NPO. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enpro by 7.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 322,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Enpro by 23.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Enpro during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Enpro by 4.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 109,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Enpro by 1.7% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 52,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Enpro alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $1,013,248.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,585,105.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $1,013,248.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,585,105.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $192,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $150.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.56. Enpro Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.88 and a 52-week high of $170.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.28). Enpro had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Enpro’s payout ratio is 113.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enpro

Enpro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.