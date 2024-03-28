Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) PT Raised to $77.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Argus raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.02.

Shares of CCEP stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.59. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $56.28 and a 52 week high of $72.67.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. Research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

