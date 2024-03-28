BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 57.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its position in BOK Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,361,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,930,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BOK Financial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,252,000 after buying an additional 221,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,883,000 after purchasing an additional 52,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 714,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,715,000 after purchasing an additional 40,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $91.07 on Friday. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $92.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.08.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

