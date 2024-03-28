Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.25 and a beta of 2.54.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 447.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 215,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 176,286 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $1,368,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 981.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 109,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 99,046 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 740,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,782,000 after acquiring an additional 413,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

