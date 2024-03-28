Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of APVO stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $92.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APVO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

