Kevin Troup Purchases 10,000 Shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Stock

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Troup bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £12,300 ($15,544.04).

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Trading Down 0.7 %

LON BGS opened at GBX 121.40 ($1.53) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £371.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1,103.64 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 124.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 125.06. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon has a 12 month low of GBX 115.26 ($1.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 156.02 ($1.97). The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

