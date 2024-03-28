BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOLASE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $47.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BIOLASE by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

