Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Allot Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $2.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Allot Communications has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $83.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 67.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.18%. The firm had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Allot Communications

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd ( NASDAQ:ALLT Free Report ) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,728 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Allot Communications worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.