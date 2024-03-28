Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) PT Lowered to C$8.00

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NXR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexus Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.93.

Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Up 1.9 %

Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

NXR.UN opened at C$7.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.77, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Nexus Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$6.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$523.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

