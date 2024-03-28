Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s (GSF) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Price Performance

Shares of GSF opened at GBX 63 ($0.80) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 68.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 75.15. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 104.60 ($1.32). The stock has a market cap of £312.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Gore Street Energy Storage Fund alerts:

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,888.89%.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Company Profile

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.