Scotiabank Trims Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Target Price to C$80.25

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$82.00 to C$80.25 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BEI.UN. Desjardins boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$74.50 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$84.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$78.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$72.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$84.36.

TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$77.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$74.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$70.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.98. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of C$53.38 and a 52 week high of C$80.10. The stock has a market cap of C$3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

