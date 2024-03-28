TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$235.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TFII. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$183.00 to C$209.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$208.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$183.88.

Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$215.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$137.36 and a 1-year high of C$219.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$195.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$176.52.

In related news, insider TFI International Inc. purchased 66,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$191.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,809,348.94. In related news, insider TFI International Inc. purchased 66,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$191.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,809,348.94. Also, Director Frank Paglia sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$196.85, for a total transaction of C$138,780.24. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 68,471 shares of company stock worth $13,116,112 and have sold 52,706 shares worth $11,109,229. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

