StockNews.com Downgrades Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) to Sell

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

ATSG has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $24.96.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $517.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.04 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,411,000 after buying an additional 1,029,325 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,013,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,669,000 after purchasing an additional 175,076 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4,734.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,052 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,982,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,909,000 after purchasing an additional 550,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

