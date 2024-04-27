Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.
Sendas Distribuidora Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:ASAI opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. Sendas Distribuidora has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44.
Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Sendas Distribuidora
Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sendas Distribuidora
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.