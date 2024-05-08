Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,794,000 after purchasing an additional 282,728 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,710,737 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

