M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stake Raised by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 41.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 2.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,811.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,662.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,020 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,507 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.96. 335,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.27 and its 200 day moving average is $135.15. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $150.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.